Chelsea vs Newcastle: preview, team news, head-to-head

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Chelsea will welcome Newcastle to Stamford Bridge in one of the four quarterfinal fixtures of the Carabao Cup. The Blues returned to winning ways over with, with Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson scoring in the 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Newcastle were quick to forget the disappointment of their exit in the Champions League with a 3-0 win over Fulham.

In the Round of 16, Chelsea defeated Championship side Blackburn Rovers 2-0, with Newcastle beating Manchester United 3-0.

Team News

There are quite some injury worries for both teams ahead of the tie.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that there’s a possibility that summer signing Christopher Nkuku will play some part in the game after returning from injury.

However, the Blues will be without 10 players, including the club’s captain, Reece James, and first-choice goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, who missed the game against Sheffield due to injuries.

Newcastle will be without up to 11 players, as Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak will require further assessment ahead of the game. Midfielder Sandro Tonali is suspended for the game.

Lewis Hall has been cleared to face his parent club, Chelsea.

Head-to-head

Chelsea wins: 78

Newcastle wins: 56

Draws: 40

Chelsea possible starting XI:

Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Maatsen; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; Broja

Newcastle United possible starting XI:

Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Ritchie, Wilson, Almiron

