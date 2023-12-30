Charles Okocha vs Portable: How AwaLife Naija organized first-ever celebrity Boxing Bash in Nigeria

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a groundbreaking feat of innovation and philanthropy, AwaLife Naija Limited, a profit-for-purpose entity, achieved a significant milestone by organizing the first-ever Celebrity Boxing Bash in Nigeria.

The event, held at Landmark each Lagos and featuring Charles Okocha and Portable, not only brought an electrifying sports spectacle to the nation but also marked a turning point in charitable endeavors.

Proceeds from the Celebrity Boxing Bash were earmarked for a noble cause, highlighting AwaLife Naija’s commitment to creating measurable social impact. In collaboration with the Komarg Foundation, funds generated from the event were dedicated to providing free eye surgeries.

This initiative builds on AwaLife Naija’s previous sponsorship of 100 free eye surgeries in October 2023, underscoring their dedication to improving lives.

Taye Philip Ajao, co-founder and spokesperson for AwaLife Naija, expressed enthusiasm about bringing such an innovative concept to Nigeria. “Boxing is an exciting sport, and to be the first people to organize and provide live streaming of a celebrity boxing match in Nigeria is a blessing,” remarked Ajao.

He add: “It’s an idea we want to guard jealously as we continue to raise funds for charitable causes.”

The Celebrity Boxing Bash drew attention not only for its entertaining matchups but also for its impact-driven approach. AwaLife Naija has positioned itself as a trailblazer in the intersection of sports and philanthropy, setting a precedent for future events that combine entertainment with social responsibility.

As the event garnered widespread acclaim, spectators and participants alike recognized the uniqueness of the occasion. AwaLife Naija’s commitment to bringing innovative and impactful initiatives to Nigeria has solidified its reputation as a socially responsible enterprise with a purpose beyond profit.

The success of the Celebrity Boxing Bash serves as a testament to AwaLife Naija’s mission – rewriting the script on social change. By infusing entertainment with purpose, the organization continues to make significant strides in creating a positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

In the words of Taye Philip Ajao, “This is just the beginning. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead, and we will persist in our endeavors to innovate and contribute meaningfully to the well-being of our motherland.”

As AwaLife Naija Limited blazes a trail in the realm of purpose-driven entertainment, the anticipation for their next initiative and its potential impact continues to grow.