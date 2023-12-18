Champions League Round of 16: Full Draw

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw has been made with mouth-watering fixtures lined up.

Arsenal who finished top of Group B were drawn against Porto who were runners-up from Group H while Victor Osimhen’s Napoli would face FC Barcelona.

The draw took place on Monday at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland,

In the other fixtures, Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich will face Lazio, while Jude Bellingham’s Real Madrid – the record 14-time winners – have been drawn against RB Leipzig.

Real’s city rivals Atletico Madrid take on last season’s runners-up Inter Milan.

Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund face PSV Eindhoven.

The last 16 is played over four weeks at the start of 2024. The first legs will take place on February 13, 14, 20 and 21, with the second legs being played on March 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Champions League Full Draw:

Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs Barcelona

PSG vs Real Sociedad

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

PSV vs Dortmund

Lazio vs Bayern

Copenhagen vs Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

When are the UCL Round of 16 games?

After a two-month break from mid-December, the 2023/24 Champions League will resume with the Round of 16 stage in February 2024.

Teams will play the first legs of their ties on February 13, 14, 20 or 21, with the return matches on March 5, 6, 12 or 13.

Away goals do not count in the Champions League after the rule was dropped before the 2021/22 season, so ties that are level at the end of normal time in the second leg go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.

UCL knockout stage schedule

The quarterfinals take place in April, with the semifinals starting on the final day of the month and concluding in May.

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season will conclude at London’s Wembley Stadium. The highlight of European football’s club calendar is returning to the London venue for a record eighth time, and the third in the UEFA Champions League era following the 2011 and 2013 finals.

