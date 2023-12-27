Chairman of Bigly Group, Abig Nwankwo celebrates Christmas with over 2,000 Anambra residents

It was a fanfare for the people of Okija, Ihiala Local Government of Anambra State as the chairman of Bigly Group of companies, Ichie Kennedy Chimezie Nwankwo celebrated this year’s Christmas with thousands of the residents which included both indigenes and non-indigenes.

It was gathered that this year’s celebration recorded a huge turn out from previous years, as the occasion is a yearly event sponsored by the Bigly Foundation. It was learnt that for this year’s celebration, over 2,000 residents joined in the celebration.

Hosts of the event, the Chairman, Abig Nwankwo as he is fondly called and his wife, who is also a co-founder of the Foundation, Ambassador Lilian Chinasa Nwankwo were duly present in the merry making that rounded up the end of year activities of the Foundation.

Food items such as bags of rice, groundnut oil and other household items were distributed to the people of Okija who trooped out in their numbers to join in the yuletide celebration. They were also filled with gratitude and praises to the Abig Nwakwo Foundation for the kind gesture which has been going on since 2012, fully singlehandedly funded by the Foundation.

Abig Nwankwo, a renowned businessman sits at the top of the board of Bigly Group, a group of companies with subsidiaries in different sectors such as Energy, Automobile, Food processing, Woods, Oil & gas among others.