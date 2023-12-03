Celebrating Pinnacle of Innovation: GAHAWARDS 2023 partners LaerryBlue Media

In a remarkable alliance that promises to elevate the 2023 GMYT African Humanitarian Awards (GAHAWARDS) to new heights, LaerryBlue Media, a prominent public relations brand, has joined forces with GAHAWARDS for their upcoming event on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at The JEWEL AEIDA in Lagos.

This partnership marks a momentous occasion, where two entities dedicated to celebrating innovation and humanitarian efforts unite for a common cause.

LaerryBlue Media’s founder, Olanrewaju Alaka, expressed his excitement about this collaboration, stating, “I had the privilege to talk with the MD of GAHAWARDS, Princess Oghene, and it became abundantly clear that we share the same vision of recognizing and applauding the incredible impact that individuals and organizations make in our society.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to promoting positive change.”

The MD of LaerryBlue Media went on to commend Princess Oghene for her unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes, saying, “Princess Oghene has been a driving force behind GAHAWARDS, consistently making a profound impact in our society.

“Her tireless efforts to recognize and celebrate the pinnacle of innovation in Africa are truly commendable.”

Princess Oghene, the Managing Director of GAHAWARDS, reciprocated the sentiments, expressing her gratitude for the partnership with LaerryBlue Media.

She stated, “We are thrilled to have LaerryBlue Media on board for the 2023 GAHAWARDS event. Their expertise in public relations and their commitment to shining a spotlight on the exceptional work being done in our communities align perfectly with our mission.

“Together, we aim to celebrate the individuals and organizations that are driving positive change and innovation across Africa.”

The theme of this year’s GAHAWARDS, ‘Celebrating The Pinnacle of Innovation,’ couldn’t be more fitting. It embodies the spirit of recognizing those who have taken bold steps, fostered innovation, and made a substantial difference in various sectors. With the partnership between GAHAWARDS and LaerryBlue Media, this celebration of excellence promises to be an unforgettable event that will inspire, uplift, and honor the remarkable individuals and organizations that are transforming Africa through their innovative contributions.

As the countdown to December 10, 2023, continues, all eyes are on GAHAWARDS and LaerryBlue Media, united in their mission to celebrate the best of the best in African humanitarian efforts and innovation. This partnership serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us all of the power of collaboration in driving positive change and acknowledging the true heroes of our society.