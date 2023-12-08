Celebrating Excellence: FEGOCOWOSA gears up for grand gala night

By Jude Adogbeji Young

It is a thing of pride that the Federal Government College Warri, one of the flagship unity schools established by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 1966, boasts of a conducive environment for academic learning and a vast array of sporting facilities, including football and cricket fields, lawn tennis and basketball courts as well as other track and field events. Complementing all these are other equally important facilities such as fully functional and equipped libraries and laboratories, technical workshops and arts theatres, in addition to a well-planned housing arrangement for teaching and non-teaching staff as well as dormitories for students.

It is, therefore, not surprising that its graduates have over the years distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavour, even as they continue to share vibrant camaraderie deeply rooted in their love and respect of their Alma mater. It is this palpable fraternal love that birthed the famous FEGOCOWOSA, the old students association with branches across the country and even in the United Kingdom and the United States. Though separated by distance, all branches function as one body to ensure that the ethics, spirit and love of one and for all continue to be shared by all far and wide.

Presently, FEGOCOWOSA is gearing up for its December 15, 2023, Grand Dinner/Gala Night. It is an event anchored by its home branch, Warri, with the chief host being Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, a former Executive Governor of Delta State, who is a distinguished old boy. He will function in this capacity in the company of other distinguished members, including Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, former Executive Governor of Lagos State; Mr. Herbert Wigwe, MD/CEO, Access Bank; Chief Edirin Abamwa, COO, ND Western limited, as well as many distinguished personalities from far and wide too many to mention. Together, they will heartily be welcoming all members and friends of the association ‘’home.’’

The Executive Governor of Delta State, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, who has ears to the ground, being one to always recognise and welcome value-adding events, is expected to grace the occasion. Being a friend of the association and having graced one of its meetings in the recent past, he will no doubt want to seize the opportunity to appreciate the high and mighty, welcoming them to their home, Warri. The governor, himself being a thoroughbred Warri boy to the core, will stop at nothing to re-attract the kind of economic activities that once graced the area, making Delta State a bastion of economic prosperity and growth.

This yearly event seeks to celebrate excellence, identify challenges and proffer solutions/advice for members and for the school as well. The home-coming of old boys/girls is another opportunity presented on a yearly basis to review the activities of the association and to approve the planned activities for the succeeding year. There is no doubt that the activities of FEGOCOWOSA for its members as well as the school, encompassing physical projects as well as human capital development and skills improvement, can and should be a mirror for the development of similar associations across all Delta State-owned model schools and indeed all Delta State government schools. This will spearhead massive support in the maintenance and further development of the schools as it is more glaring every day that government alone cannot and should not do it all.

The challenge is, therefore, now thrown open to the Delta State Ministry of Basic Education and other stakeholders to drive this process.

Jude Adogbeji Young, an old student of Federal Government, Warri, writes from Ekpan, Delta