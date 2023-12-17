Celebrate Soul Day, not Christmas on Dec 25 — Owolabi Salis, Eledumare Ministry Chief Priest

High Chief Owolabi Salis

A former gubernatorial candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Lagos State and Chief Priest, Eledumare Ministry, Owolabi Salis, has advocated the need to celebrate Soul Day from December 25 to 27 as against the usual celebration of Christmas on December 25.

Speaking on the forthcoming Christmas celebration, Salis urged religious faithful across the world to stop the usual practice of celebrating Christmas on December 25, saying, the practice originated from ancient Roman pagan cultures, particularly the celebration of Saturnalia, god of agriculture and the birth of Mithra, a sun god. He said the Christmas tree and Santa Claus are also idolish in origin.

He rather encouraged people to celebrate Soul Day from December 25 night to Dec 27 every year for God to enrich their souls.

According to him, “The best way for a well-spirited soul is to worship the Lord God Almighty and not idols, stones, woods or human beings.

“Whoever worships idols, stones, woods or human beings do not deserve to live because when you worship anything, you are submitting your soul to it. The owner of your soul is not the idols, stones, woods or human beings but Eledumare, the Lord God Almighty. He is the Commander-in-Chief of your life or soul, He gives it, and He can take it anytime.

“When we say Eledumare, we mean the Lord God Almighty. The Soul maker and taker, the holy of holies, the Lord of Diversity and the ruler of the Universe. Different cultures have different names for Him, and you are free to reference your cultural name.

“When Jesus Christ was alive, he worshiped Eledumare, the Lord God Almighty and never worshiped idols, stones, woods or human beings. Jesus submitted his soul to Eledumare, the Lord God Almighty. A good Christian should behave like Jesus Christ .”

Salis also said Jesus followed the commandments of God, which says, ‘thou shalt have no other god before me in Exodus 20:3 and ‘ye shall make no idols nor graven image, neither rear you up a standing image, neither shall you set up any image of stone in your land, to bow down unto it: for I am the Lord your God in Leviticus 26:1.

”The Jews regard Christians as idol worshipers because they make idol or graven images of Jesus, Mary and some others pray before them.

“Human beings and most living things are all about body and soul. God gave the soul into the body which custodian is the heart. You should offer thanksgiving to God for keeping your soul alive and thanksgiving for good heart, which is celebrated by lunar calendar under Eledumare Ministry.

Explaining what is expected of people during the three days, Salis said, “People should celebrate with their family and friends and offer a thanksgiving feast and create happy moments. Check Eledumare.global for free prayers.

”On Dec 25 night, they should hold a short night vigil prayer for the repose of the soul of their ancestors. You too, will one day be celebrated as an ancestor. Do not abandon your ancestors. Whoever abandons his or her ancestors can never grow spiritually.”

He continued: ‘There are certain things you should know for your spiritual stability.

“Eledumare (God Almighty) is the Lord of diversity. He created everything in diversity including human beings; therefore, you need to respect diversity for spiritual stability and free yourself from stories of men and imposed bondages.

“Eledumare (God Almighty), is the owner of your soul and that soul lives in your heart which supports your head and other parts of your body. You need to offer Thanksgiving to Him for keeping you alive and asked Him to enrich your soul.”