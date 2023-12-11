CD to Ondo EXCO members : We’ll drag anyone diverting govt fund to EFCC

— Will humiliate them publicly

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Campaign for Democracy, CD, has threatened not only to drag any members of the Ondo state Executive Council EXCO, found diverting state fund to EFCC, but to also put such member to public humiliation.

This was part of it’s resolution at a high powered meeting held in Akure, the state capital.

A statement issued and signed by its National President, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili and the Ondo state chairman, Toba Taiwo, said matters discussed at their meeting, include absence of governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the allegations of financial fraud cutting across MDAs in Ondo state and the falsification of the signature of the ailing governor.

They therefore warned that ” we’re prepared to not only drag before the EFCC any member of the state ExCo found diverting state fund, but also ready to put such individual to public humiliation.

According to them the ” CD cautions politicians to stop playing politics with matters related to the health of the governor.

“CD charges certain stakeholders to be cautious in their quest to hand over power to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, as Acting Governor, without appropriate constitutional dictates.

” We note the fact that it is natural for anyone to fall sick, and when it happens, one should not take joy in it.

“All that is needed done is to give the sick person the appropriate support and prayers to recover, rather than to become engrossed in acts capable of more damage to his person or to his character – as every man is prone to ailment.

” The CD appeals to all stakeholders to allow status quo subsist as agreed upon with the president at the Presidential Villa recently; viz, the Governor to continue in office as governor, while the Deputy Governor continues his job as Deputy Governor.

“We implores certain members of the State Executive Council to not view the absence of the Governor as an act out of the ordinary, hence any display of disaffection in the fold.

” The CD calls upon the Ondo State House of Assembly to, clearly, define its goal and drive for it, appropriately, in matters on discuss in the state.

They therefore called “on all indigenes of the state to pray for the speedy recovery of the governor. End