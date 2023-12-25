Catholic won’t succumb to dictatorship of secularism – Archbishop Kaigama

Archbishop kaigama

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has called on Nigerians to hold onto their faith amid challenging times.

In a Christmas message on Monday, Archbishop Kaigama emphasized that the Church will not “succumb to the dictatorship of modern secularism”.

He urged unity and resilience in the face of economic hardship, insecurity, and a growing sense of hopelessness among the populace.

The Archbishop said: “Despite the shadows that loom large over our nation, Christmas has come not to ignore our challenges but to remind us that, like the bright star in the sky that led the Magi to adore the Lord, hope can guide us through the darkest nights.”

He stressed the need for collective strength and resilience to weather the storm of economic inflation, pervasive insecurity, and crushing poverty.

Same-sex marriage

The Archbishop also addressed concerns about the Catholic Church’s stance on same-sex blessings, assuring the faithful that the Church’s teachings on marriage will not deviate.

“Marriage is still that ‘exclusive, stable and indissoluble union between a man and a woman, naturally open to conceiving children,'” he affirmed.

This comes in light of the recent declaration, Fiducia Supplicans, approved by the Pope, which has sparked controversy among the faithful.

In his message, Kaigama also highlighted the importance of unity and solidarity in overcoming the country’s challenges.

“Christmas calls on us to come together as one resilient nation, bound by the spirit of Christmas and the hope that it brings,” he asserted.

Despite the difficulties faced by Nigerians, the Archbishop encouraged the extension of kindness and support, particularly to those in dire need.

“Small acts of kindness have the power to ripple through communities, bringing comfort and rays of hope to even the darkest corners of our land,” he said.

Kaigama called for optimism and determination in the face of the coming year’s challenges.

“The challenges we face today are tough, but they are not insurmountable, and together we can forge a path towards that greater tomorrow we all long for,” he declared.

His message comes as a beacon of hope to many Nigerians grappling with economic, security, and social challenges.

