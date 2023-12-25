Catholic Bishops to political leaders: Adjust your lifestyles to economic realities

By Chidi Nkwopara

President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, has urged political leaders preaching patience on the economic hardship to citizens to lead by example and adjust their lifestyles to the socio-economic realities.

Ugorji in his 2023 Christmas message to Nigerians, also called on political leaders at all levels to re-examine their understanding of leadership and be more committed to youth development and empowerment, “if we are interested in our future.”

Part of Ugorji’s message read: “We must be a people with open and caring hearts, a nation that makes care of youths a priority. We should feel diminished as a nation, as many of our youths migrate daily for greener pastures abroad.

“We cannot remain unconcerned with the groaning of the young, robbed of a future by unemployment and poverty. As a nation, we should be more committed to youth development and empowerment if we are interested in our future.

“We should resist the temptation of accumulating ill-gotten gains at the expense of others. Depriving others unjustly of their means of livelihood fuels crimes and insecurity.

“These vices drag us down as a nation and rob us of the dream of ever becoming great. We should join hands to build a truly great and stable nation, where each has ample opportunities to share in God’s sunshine.”

Ugorji also said as he shares in the good tidings of the season, his “heart goes to communities torn apart by tension and bloody conflicts, as well as all the distressed across the country, who groan daily with anguished hearts and seem destined to a life of starvation and wanton suffering.”

CCN urges govt to lift citizens out of hopelessness

In his message, the President, Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, Archbishop David Onuoha, reasoned that the Christmas season “compels us to prioritize our actions, desires and tastes, along the line of national rebirth and prosperity that will uplift people from the current state of hopelessness,

“Christmas affords us the opportunity to re-examine our understanding of leadership and service. At this critical stage of our national development, leaders at every level and section of the Nigerian society, should imbibe the spirit of self denial and pursue all that makes for our common good.

“Those who preach patience and encourage adjustment to the harsh economic realities of the time should show example by their personal conducts and lifestyle.”