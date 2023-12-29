Caring Habitat bridges gap in demand for physical rehabilitation centre

…. Holds maiden open house in Lagos Dec 28

By Sola Ogundipe

Rehabilitation centres help individuals with physical health challenges to overcome them and rebuild their lives. They help promote physical rehabilitation, health, and independent living.

This is the primary motive as Caring Habitat, a purpose-built in-patient rehabilitation centre, holds its first open house on the 28th of December, 2023, in preparation for its official opening in January 2024.

Located within the Atlantic Nominee Estate, Eti Osa, in Lagos, the 52-patient room facility has three wheelchair-accessible levels, a rehabilitation gym, and a water treatment pool.

There is also a full-service eating area, a laundry room, and a kitchen at the facility.

Twelve of the patient rooms are equipped to accommodate overnight family members and have a small kitchenette for the comfort of loved ones. On the last level, there are eight studios for on-call workers and critical trained professionals from the facility’s collaboration centers in the United States.

In-patient and outpatient physical therapy are available The facility is equipped to specifically treat people with neurological conditions, such as stroke, organic brain injury, degenerative conditions like multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, Parkinson’s, gait abnormalities, etc.

Not left out are patients of orthopedic injuries like fractures and post joint replacement surgery care for independent living. Those de-conditioned for reasons such as post myocardial infarction, pulmonary diseases like COPD or pneumonia, post illness or injury weakness, etc., will also be taken care of.

Among others, the facility offers short-term custodial or respite care to provide relief for caregivers, persons deemed unsafe for independent living after medical assessment and clearance, and hospice care to the terminally ill on an as-needed basis.

It takes care of patients with chronic diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and stroke, and offers disease prevention clinics.

Other services include physical therapy, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, speech, and language pathology, hydrotherapy, and water aerobics.

Vanguard gathered that there are arrangements to source patients from acute care hospitals after they have been medically cleared for transfer, and in situations where the patient de-compensates after admission, they will be transferred back to the referring facility or an acute care facility of the patient’s choice.

According to the Medical Director, Atlanta-based Dr. Laolu Odemuyiwa, medical disability is not insurmountable and so must not stop anyone from living their best possible life.

Caring Habitat’s professional staff is also complimented by American-trained Board-Certified physicians who are on ground to provide a second opinion to assure excellence in patient care.