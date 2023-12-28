Canada relaunches two schemes for caregivers, families to migrate 

By Biodun Busari

The Canadian government has relaunched two programmes called the to invite caregivers for fresh applications into Canada from January 1, 2024.

Canada disclosed that the two schemes are 5-year pilot programmes that allow qualified caregivers and their family members to relocate and become permanent residents.

In a released modified information, the Canadian government said that experienced caregivers can use either of the two progrmmes to migrate with their family members to the North American country.

It also revealed that only 12 months of experience is needed to qualify as against the initial 24 months for caregivers.

“The Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot are 5-year pilot programs that let qualified caregivers and their family members come to Canada with the goal of becoming permanent residents,” it said.

“If you’ve been offered a job in Canada as a caregiver or have experience working in Canada as a caregiver, you may be able to apply for permanent residence through one of these pilots.”

“The application process will be different depending on your situation and how much qualifying work experience you have. You now only need 12 months of experience instead of 24 months to qualify.”

Meanwhile, applicants will use Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) with evidence of sufficient experience, particularly if they have previously applied under the “Gaining Experience” category.