CAN condemns Plateau killings, says violence must not be allowed to prevail

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN President

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed its heartfelt condolences over the recent violent incidents in Plateau State, which occurred on Christmas Eve.

The horrifying incidents, which took place in the villages of Ruku, Hurum, Darwat, Mai Yanga Sabo, NTV, and Lisham Kwahasnat community in Wase LGA, led to the loss of numerous lives and the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

In a statement on Tuesday, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of CAN, reacted by condemning the killings and urging citizens to shun all forms of violence.

He said, “Violence has no place in our society; it’s a direct assault on our shared values of peace, unity, and mutual respect and must not be allowed to prevail.

“The burning down of houses, worship centres, and the destruction of properties is not only a criminal act but also undermines our collective peace and unity.”

The CAN President expressed solidarity with the families, friends, and communities who tragically lost their loved ones.

“We mourn with you at this time of grief, and our prayers go out to you for comfort and strength,” he said, specifically mentioning the loss of brethren in the Baptist Church in Chirang village.

The national leadership of CAN commended the swift intervention of the military and the deployment of a joint police and military task force to restore peace and prevent further lawlessness in the affected communities.

Okoh also lauded the efforts of State Governor Caleb Mutfwang in calling for peace and unity amid such adversity.

However, the CAN urged security agencies to intensify their efforts in intelligence gathering and proactive interventions to pre-empt and forestall these types of dastardly acts in the future.

“Our people deserve to live in peace, and it is high time we moved from reactive to preventive measures,” Okoh emphasised.

Despite these tragic incidents, CAN reiterated its belief in the unity and strength of the nation.

“We acknowledge the resilience of the people of Plateau State and the nation at large. We must reinforce this unity and resilience in the face of such adversity,” Okoh said.

In this season of love and giving, CAN encouraged everyone to remember the victims and their families, not only in prayers but also by reaching out with relief materials.

“Let us extend our empathy and support and commit to building a peaceful and prosperous Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole,” Okoh advocated.

The CAN President also prayed for peace in the hearts and homes of Nigerians, saying, “May the peace of the season dwell in our hearts and homes, and may God bless Plateau State and our dear nation, Nigeria.”

