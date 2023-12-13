CAF Awards: Wake up call for more investment in sports, Senate tells FG 

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has called on the federal government that the harvest of awards made by Nigerian sportsmen and women from the CAF Award in Morocco last Sunday was a wake-up call for more investment in sports.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, NNPP, Kano South, the Senate described the awards “as bold and big statements made on behalf of Nigeria by the winners.

“It is a wake-up call for the government to invest more in sports and to pull the private sector more into it.”

In the CAF Awards, Victor Osimhen won the Men’s African Player of the Year Award, Asisat Oshoala won the Women African Player of the Year Award, Chiamaka Nnadozie won Best Goalkeeper of the Year, and the Super Falcons won the Best Women National Team Award.

The Senate through its Sports Committee, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Sports, Senator John Owan Enoh, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the feats recorded by Nigerians at the Awards.

In the statement, Senator Sumaila also described the harvest of awards by Nigerians as a new dawn for sports in the country under the ‘Renewed Hope agenda’ of President Tinubu.

The statement read: “By this clean sweep of awards by our son, Victor Osimhen, our daughters, Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and the entire Super Falcons Team, we in the Senate Committee will leverage the success for nation-building.

“We stand to be corrected; no sector has done Nigeria this proud. No sector has brought Nigeria honour and glory more than sports. This is the more reason for the development of the sector, making it one of the strongest pillars for diversification of the nation’s economy.

“We will not encourage the handshake policy of the past to be used for those who have done us the new honours but ensure that those who deserve to be rewarded are handsomely rewarded to serve as an encouragement for others to strive to be the best.”