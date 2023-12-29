CAF award: Keep rising, demonstrating best of Nigerian character – Tinubu, wife charge Oshoala, others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Bola Tinubu, and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, have urged the Falcons’ striker and 2023 Confederation of Africa, CAF Women’s Player of the 2023 Year, Azizat Oshoala, and her teammates to keep rising and demonstrating the best of the Nigerian character in the global space.

President Tinubu and his wife gave the charge when they played host to the Oshoala at Bourdillon, Ikoyi residence, Lagos.

The President noted that Oshoala and her teammates hold today and the future while urging them to continue to make the nation proud.

“What our ladies have achieved in football, is commendable. Keep rising and demonstrating the best of the Nigerian character,” Tinubu charged.

The President and his wife assured Oshoala of the nation’s continued support for her and other Nigerian women striving for excellence in their chosen paths.

Oluremi Tinubu, particularly, congratulated the Barcelona Femeni star on winning the best African female footballer of the year for a record sixth time.

Speaking to journalists, Oshoala, noted that she was first recognized publicly as a footballer at the Muniru Muse Football Competition, organized by the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu while she was at the Senate.

”I want to appreciate the President and the First Lady for giving me the opportunity to present the award to them.

“During the last World Cup, we had a couple of issues, and they intervened and have been very supportive to the girls, even after the competition.”

She assured that she would continue to do her best and be a worthy ambassador of the country in her chosen field.