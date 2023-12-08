CAC overrules NACPDEAN, registers Charcoal Export Legality, Compliance Group

The Public Relations Officer of the Charcoal Export Legality & Compliance Group, Mr. Rahmon Adesope, has notified the public that Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has overruled the objections raised against their Incorporation by National Association of Charcoal Producers, Dealers, Exporters and Afforestation of Nigeria (NACPDEAN) which was copied to various Ministries, Agencies, Departments and Organizations against the registration of the Charcoal Export Legality Group.

The Charcoal Export Legality & Compliance Group would like to inform the general public that it is duly registered and incorporated as Association for Forest Conservation and Green Industrial Charcoal Merchants by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

In its official response, the Corporate Affairs Commission stated, “Dear Customer, Kindly be informed that the Commission, after due consideration of the objection raised, the reply there to, has overruled the objection and decided to register the Application.”

Prior to the above, the group made a disclaimer to the effect that it had no business or affiliation with NACPDEAN, warning the general public to be wary of any contrary claim.

The statement further reads that the joint audit of the 24,000 trees planted by the group in fulfillment of it 2023 reforestation pledge to the Hon. Minister of Environment being part of their fulfillment of the conditions which the administrative ban on Charcoal Export was lifted, which was conducted by the Federal Department of Forestry, Federal Ministry of Environment as well as Oyo State Department of Forestry and Forestry Department of the University of Ibadan and other environmentalists on Tuesday, the 21st day of November 2023 was successfully conducted, and the newly registered association is awaiting the official reports for further action towards international certification, which is part of the goals of the association now nicknamed “Green Charcoal.”

…In furtherance of “Operation one million trees which was flagged off in 2023, the association plans to establish forests in 6 states for 2024 which would also be audited and certified as it plans an aggressive and bullish approach to tree planting, documentation and certification of the activities of it members regarding both wood and non wood charcoal Export in Compliance with all relevant laws and have pledged their full cooperation to all relevant Ministries, Agencies, and Departments, International Organizations as well as environmentalists.