By-elections: PDP releases timetable, pegs Senate form at N3.5m

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has released a timetable and schedule of activities for the contestants in senatorial, House of Representatives, and state assembly seats ahead of the February 3, 2024, by-elections.

The PDP timetable was released on Tuesday and signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature.

The sale of nominations, expressions of interest, and delegate forms will begin on December 28, 2023, and end on January 3, 2024, while primary elections are scheduled to be held on January 9, 2024.

The PDP pegged the price for the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly at N3.5m, N2.5m and N600,000 respectively.

The party said female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are to pay for nomination forms only while youths under 40 are to purchase Expression of Interest forms with a 50% discount on nomination forms.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed February 3, 2024, for the conduct of by-elections resulting from the resignation or demise of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

It stated that the vacancies occurred across two senatorial districts, four federal constituencies, and three state constituencies, spanning nine states of the Federation.