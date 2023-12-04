Business magnate, Valentine Ozigbo counsels Unizik students on success tips

•Val Ozoigbo

By Juliet Umeh

To achieve career success, the students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University have been urged to imbibe hard work and anchor their faith in God’s as well.

The advice came from a renowned business leader and politician, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo when the students held their 2023 Students Entrepreneurship Development Programme, with the theme, “Pathway to Possibilities: Nurturing Dreams Through Knowledge.”

In his speech, Ozigbo emphasised the significance of hard work and God’s grace in achieving career success.

Ozigbo, who is the founder of Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, VCO, Foundation, said: “Success isn’t just about what you accomplish in your life; it’s about the obstacles you overcome and the dreams you nurture through knowledge.

“Remember, the pathway to possibilities is paved with perseverance and learning. In the journey of life, understanding your strengths and weaknesses is like having a compass that guides your path.

“Leverage your strengths and relentlessly refine your weaknesses. They are the silent guardians of your growth,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of emotional intelligence, he cautioned against underestimating its value, compared to intellectual intelligence.

He stressed the need for self-control, adaptability, sociability, and the importance of leaving a positive impression on every individual encountered.

“Emotional intelligence is the unseen force that propels us forward. It’s not just about how smart we are, but how well we connect, adapt, and resonate with others.

“In a world that’s constantly changing, adaptability isn’t just a skill, it’s a superpower. The ability to pivot with grace in the face of adversity is what defines true resilience.”