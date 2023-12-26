Burnley vs Liverpool: Klopp aware of the Clarets’ threat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted to being aware of the threats from Burnley as his side prepare for the Boxing Day fixture at Turf Moor.

Liverpool travel to Burnley on Boxing Day looking to go top of the Premier League and pile pressure on title rivals Arsenal.

They could, however, be without Luis Diaz for Tuesday’s clash.

The Colombian winger came off in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal after a blow to his knee, which the player described to manager Jurgen Klopp as being a “little pain” at the time.

Speaking ahead of the game, Klopp expressed his admiration for Vincent Kompany and the idea he is pushing at the club.

He also said that Burnley are better team than what the table reflects.

Klopp said, ”I don’t need the Fulham result to understand Burnley’s quality. I think Burnley could have easily had much more points because they had so many good spells in the games where they then don’t finish these situations off. Young players in some positions. In the moment they finish these situations off, they can win football games, definitely. It was very often that they were really good in the game and I respect Vinny [Kompany] a lot for [the fact that] he keeps pushing his idea through.

“I knew before that they are much better than the position and the points they have. I have watched quite a few Burnley games and I am pretty impressed by what they are doing – and on Saturday they got then the reward. We all know if you win once and you have a chance to play in three days again then you will want to win again and that’s exactly what we expect – and a pretty good atmosphere as well. We better be, and will be, ready.”

Vanguard News