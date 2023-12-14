Builders’ Council to FG: Strengthen existing laws to check building collapse

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a bid to curb the alarming rate of building collapses in Nigeria, the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) urged the Federal Government on Thursday to review and amend the Builders Registration Act.

This call was made by the Chairman of CORBON, Dr. Samson Opaluwa, at the 23rd induction ceremony for 420 newly registered builders in Abuja.

According to Opaluwa, the call for legislative review and the induction of new builders underscores the council’s commitment to enhancing the quality of building practices in Nigeria, thereby ensuring public safety in buildings.

He stated that this move could potentially transform the construction landscape in the country.

“This legislative endeavour seeks to enhance regulatory capabilities, curb quackery and malpractice in the building industry, and ensure only qualified and competent professionals contribute to the growth of our nation in this sector.”

As part of its commitment to ensuring adherence to standard practices, the Council has also instituted measures to ensure that builders comply with the law, national building codes, and adopt international best practices.

In highlighting the council’s strides in 2023, the Chairman said, “We have commenced the registration of qualified builders in the diaspora, some of whom are being inducted today.

“The practice of building is a global industry, and the Council is working diligently to ensure that our standards align with current international best practices.”

The induction ceremony celebrated the largest cohort of builders within a calendar year since CORBON’s inception in 1989.

Dr. Opaluwa emphasized that the increase in the number was not a result of lowered standards, but rather a testament to the growth of the profession and its increasing importance in the country’s economy.

In his charge to the inductees, the Registrar of CORBON, Adetunji Adeniran, emphasized the importance of professionalism in their practice.

He stressed that their induction symbolized a significant elevation in the skill level required for the practice of building in the nation.

Adeniran said, “As Builders, you will indeed stand before the influential and powerful as professionals of repute. I charge you to be diligent, to demonstrate skillfulness, good judgment, and polite behavior.”