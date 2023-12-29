Build on Akeredolu’s legacies, Jimoh Ibrahim urges Aiyedatiwa

Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has urged Gov. Lucky Ayedatiwa of Ondo State to build on the legacies laid by his late predecessor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The News Agency of of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as the state governor on Wednesday following the death of Akeredolu in Germany.

Ibrahim, speaking with newsmen on Friday in Okitipupa, praised Akeredolu for his legacy projects which he said dot the landscape of the Sunshine State.

“I can only advise the new governor to build on the foundation of development and legacies laid by Akeredolu,” he said.

Ibrahim said that the death of the former governor was not only a loss to the state, but to Nigeria at large.

According to him, Ondo State has lost an illustrious son, a fearless advocate of unity, equity, fairness and a faithful servant of the people.

“It is a monumental loss to Ondo in particular and Nigeria as a whole, a fearless commentator on national affairs is gone, Nigeria has lost a strong voice,” he said.

The business mogul extolled Akeredolu’s boldness and clarity of thought, a virtue he said set him apart from many public office holders.

“You know where he stands on issues, no equivocation, no prevarication,” Ibrahim added.

He prayed for the repose of the late governor’s soul and that God should give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.