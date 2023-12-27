Buhari mourns Akeredolu, Na’abba

Former President Muhammadu Buhari mourns the passing of Governor Akerdolu of Ondo State, describing him as a towering political and legal luminary.

“I have lost a valued friend. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace. My thoughts are with the countless people who are inspired by his leadership in law and politics.

“My condolences to his family, the government and people of Ondo State and to our party, the All Progressives Congress.”

In the message to the large Na’Abba family in Kano, the government and the people of the state, the former President described the demise of the former Speaker, House of Representatives, as a national loss.

“His insight into issues and nuanced understanding of politics had few parallels.

Speaker Na’Abba was at the forefront of the defence of democracy at a time it faced the threat of extinction by powerful forces.

He leaves us with innumerable memories of his activism in politics.

“May Allah forgive his wrong deeds.”