Buhari had too many kleptocrats in his govt – Ndume

President Muhammadu Buhari

Senator Ali Ndume has claimed that former President Muhammadu Buhari had too many people who were after their personal gains in his government.

Ndume made this claim in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday.

The lawmaker’s claim comes as a reaction to the 2024 Appropriation Bill President Bola Tinubu presented to the joint National Assembly on Wednesday.

The lawmaker said some people thought that President Tinubu was authoritative, saying that meant the president was in charge.

He said, “The president here is in charge. That is one thing with him. People think Tinubu is authoritative. The truth is that he takes charge unlike our former president.

“He would just give you an assignment and would not look over you. That was the mistake President Buhari did. He ended up confessing that he had too many kleptocrats than people who genuinely showed interest.

“I know there were too many kleptocrats in the Buhari government. He confessed recently. He admitted that there were people who took over power themselves.

“But in the Tinubu government he can’t do that. You can see what he did to his own son. During the council he was going there. He threw him up. If it were another person, he would do nothing.”

