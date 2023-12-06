Budget Defence: Senate commends State House for prompt response

The Senate Committee on Special Duties, has commended State House for its promptness in appearing before the committee to defend its budgetary estimates.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Shehu Kaka made the commendation, shortly after the Permanent Secretary of State House, Mr.Funsho Adebiyi, appeared before the committee for its budget defence session on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kaka said it was cheery that the state house was setting an example to other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by appearing first to defend its budget given the directives of the President of Senate, that MDAs should not sabotage budget defence process with unnecessary delays.

Kaka urged all other MDAs under the oversight of the committee to emulate the prompt response of the State House in appearing for the budget session, saying that all MDAs would appear to defend their activities for 2023 and 2024 proposal.

He said the committee would ensure oversight of the MDAs, to ensure value for every fund appropriated in 2023 budget and upcoming 2024 appropriation.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary of State House, Mr. Funsho Adebiyi, disclosed that the 2024 budget was aimed at consolidating the gains recorded in 2023.

He said the total budget of the State House in 2023 was N21 billion, while the 2024 budget has an estimate of N76 billion.

He disclosed that one of the factors that accounted for the increase in the 2024 budget was the foreign exchange rate, general cost of operations, including fueling of vehicles for operational purposes.

He said one of the projects of the State House was the completion of new state house hospital, saying that the hospital would be one of the best, when commissioned.

Adebiyi commended the committee for its oversight and support to the state house office in all ramifications.

Some members of the committee urged the permanent Secretary to ensure that the new hospital, when completed, was not only made available for use to personalities alone, but also ordinary Nigerians.

The senators also decried the non appearance of the management of the National Assembly to give an update on the 2023 appropriations and defence of the 2024 budget.