Budget 2024: Military to sustain assaults on terrorists, bandits

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Ezra Ukanwa

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, may be gearing for a sustained assault on terrorists and bandits across the country as N30. 932 billion was provisioned for it to acquire six T-129 Attack Helicopters in the 2024 federal budget.

According to the budget proposal now being considered by the federal legislature, another N2.684billion was set aside as part-payment for the overhaul of three Alpha Jet aircraft, in addition to three. Also, N506.060million was provided as balance payment for the procurement of two AW 109 Trekker Helicopters.

The sum of N7. 744 billion was also budgeted for the procurement of various Platforms/Aircraft arms and ammunition.

EFCC gets 42. 109 b to fight corruption

Also, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, got N37. 073 billion to be spent on personnel cost, out of which, N 17 billion is for salary and N19. 816 billion would go to allowances; while Overhead got a N4. 794 billion allocation.

According to the 2024 federal budget currently before the National Assembly, officials of the EFCC are to spend the sum of N1. 732 billion on travels and transport.

The commission received a capital vote of N1. 241 billion to be spent basically on the purchase of motor vehicles, office furniture and fittings, as well as computer software, with each of the three capital components allocated N413. 745 million each.

The National Financial Intelligence Unit also got an allocation of 7. 534 billion. Out of that amount, personnel cost was allocated the sum of N5.799 billion and capital vote of N 403.800 million.

Ministry of Petroleum Incorporated

In the oil sector, the Federal Government provided the sum of N1.5billion for the take-off of the Ministry of Petroleum Incorporated, which is expected to do petroleum business for the government, like the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, MOFI, which oversees Federal Government investments across various sectors.

The executive has also allocated the sum of N200 million for a review of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, which is yet to be fully implemented.

FG earmarks N4b for fresh Ajaokuta concession

After several failed attempts, the Federal Government is planning another concession arrangement of the multi-billion dollar Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, ASCL, with an allocation of N4 billion in the Appropriation Bill, now under consideration by the National Assembly.

Another N800 million was provided for Transaction Adviser services, while budgeting another N200 million for revitalizing ASCL and the National Iron Ore Mining Company, NIOMCO.

ASCL itself was allocated N4.454 billion as running cost in the fiscal year, with the bulk of the budget going to personnel cost which was provisioned N4.296 billion. The sum of N2.624 billion was allocated to salaries and wages; allowances and wages N1. 671 billion; social contributions N393.667 million; and an overhead budget of N100.216 million.

Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, others get N33.149bn

The details of the budget showed that N33 billion was earmarked for rail way projects on Abuja-Kaduna, completion of Lagos-Ibadan and it’s associated additional works.

The figure is out of the total budget of N80.71billion of the Federal Ministry of Transport, out of which capital projects would gulp N46.303 billion and overhead costs receiving a proposal of N286.63 million.

More so, in the over N33 billion, the rehabilitation of Itakpe-Ajaokuta rail line and construction of 12 NOS Station Building and tracks laying works at railway ancillary facilities area Agbor, among others, where captured.

Also, about N2.5billion was earmarked for railway modernization and Lekki-Ijebu Ode Rail and coastal rail Lekki-Apapa/Tin-Can and Badagry-Apapa/Tin-Can.