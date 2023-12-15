Brotherhood of the cross & star, not a cult, Secret Society, says Archbishop Ekuri

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) is not a political party, secret society, cult or anything of the world,it is non-denominational, non-sectional and non- governmental, the BCS Deputy Spokesman,His Grace Archbishop Emmanuel Ekuri has said.

He said the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star which is the universal divine institution that teaches and practices universal love, peace, truth and righteousness in the Holy Spirit,has a mission on earth to establish God’s kingdom and unite the human family.

Archbishop Ekuri spoke at a press conference in Kaduna on Saturday, to herald the 2023 celebration of the divine manifestation of the sole Spiritual Head of the universe,Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, Founder and Sustainer of the BCS.

“I bring you greetings of divine love, peace and goodwill from His Holiness OlumbaOlumbaOlumba,

The King of kings and the Lord of lords, Leader of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star on whose authority and divine mandate I issue this Press briefing concerning the 2023 celebration of the Divine manifestation of the Sole Spiritual Head of the universe, Leader OlumbaOlumbaObu.”

“The essence of this press briefing is to announce and invite the general public and the inhabitants of the world, irrespective of religion, nationality, culture or race to the 2023 edition of the celebration of the Divine manifestation of Leader OlumbaOlumbaObu, which will be held at the World Headquarters of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, 34 Ambo Street, Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria from Monday, 25th December to Saturday, 20th December, 2023,” he said .

According to him, they shall convey the divine message of their Holy Father to Nigerians and the inhabitants of the world, as the 30th Day of December every year was set aside by BCS to celebrate the physical manifestation of Leader OlumbaOlumbaObu into the world.

“As the entire Christendom continue to gaze into the sky expecting the coming of the Lord, we make bold to inform humanity that the Creator of mankind had since made His entrance into the world of man to establish His Kingdom here on earth as recorded in Daniel 2: 44, Isaiah 2: 2, 4; Revelation 11: 15; Revelation 21: 3. His divine manifestation which is represented by His Birth is what we are celebrating.”

“It is pertinent to note that since the creation of the world, no one has ever descended from the sky. Any God sends His prophets into the world to accomplish one task or the other; they certainly were all born of a woman. From Abraham, Moses, Elijah to John the Baptist they were all born in the flesh. Even when God manifested as the son to redeem mankind, He was born of a woman as noted in John 1: 14; 1 Timothy 3: 16 and 1 John 4: 2. In His Second Advent too, He certainly will be born of a woman as revealed to John in Revelation 12: 5.”

” Therefore, we are informing humanity that the God of heaven and earth is in the world in the veil of flesh to do what no man, spirit or angel has ever done or will do since creation. He has come with a New Name: OlumbaOlumbaObu as recorded in

Revelation 2: 17; Revelation 3: 12; and Revelation 19: 12.”

“His mission on earth is to establish God’s Kingdom and unite the human family in love. This is why He established Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, which is the Universal Divine Institution that teaches and practices universal love, peace, unity, truth and righteousness in the Holy Spirit. It is also known as Christ Universal Spiritual School of Practical Christianity. The World Headquarters of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is located at No. 34 Ambo Street, Calabar, Cross River State of Nigeria with strong presence in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, Angola, Cameroun, The Gambia, South Africa, Guinea Bissau, Haiti, Israel, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, France, Benin Republic, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Republic of Niger, Uganda, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, just to mention a few,” he said.

He said the name ‘Brotherhood ‘ means love, unity as well as the oneness of God’s creations. “It is not a political party, secret society, cult or anything of the world. Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is non-denominational, non-sectional, and non- governmental.”

” In the name ‘Brotherhood of the Cross and Star’, ‘Brotherhood as found in 1 Peter 2: 17 stands for the whole of creation and the Creator, ‘Cross ‘symbolizes hearing one another’s burden in love as Christ bore the burden of humanity on the Cross. The ‘Star symbolizes the glory of Christ and His victory over death, this glory is the hope of all believers. Put in another way, ‘Brotherhood of the Cross and Star’ means the coming together or the gathering of all the creations of God who bears the burden of one another in love with the expectation of glory in Christ. It is the unification of all of God’s creations through the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is therefore the New Kingdom of God instituted and governed by God Himself.”

” Daily, Leader OlumbaOlumbaObu demonstrates to the entire world the true meaning of Christianity. He shows unimaginable love and compassion to the human family. He teaches and practices nothing but love, and demonstrates peace, mercy, truth, meekness, faith, patience, forgiveness and godliness. He heals the broken hearted, feeds the hungry, clothes the wretched and wipes every tear from the eyes of men. He has broken down the barriers of racism, and sealed the cleavages of religion by uniting the human family in love. Today, the people of all races of the world stream in to worship God in Spirit and in Truth in Brotherhood of the Cross and Star Through His spoken words, nations of the earth have been healed, men have been exalted and the dead bones brought back to life.”

“He sits in one place, yet His power is felt everywhere in the world. His name exudes power, authority and salvation. His teachings have completely altered the precepts of man. He has reformed sinners and reconciled men with God. He leads a great multitude of people of all races, nations and languages. He has established the Kingdom of God on earth and entrenched a new way of life that leads to salvation.”

“We therefore once again invite members of the public and indeed the entire inhabitants of the world to come and celebrate the Divine Manifestation of Him whom our Lord Jesus Christ said will lead and teach man to the accurate knowledge of truth. We are inviting all creations of God to come and celebrate the Ancient of Days,” he said.