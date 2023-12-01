Britain, Nigeria to partner on exploration of lithium, others

Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE British Government and Nigeria are set to partner in the development of lithium and other solid minerals.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kehinde Bamigbetan.

According to the statement, a comprehensive investment package comprising the lithium value chain topped talks between British Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, and Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake, in London on Wednesday.

Hosting the meeting, Mr Dowden said he chairs the British National Economic Security Council, which is interested in partnering with Nigeria on energy minerals such as lithium.

He said the meeting was to kick off discussion between both countries and that officials of the Department of Trade and Investors would sit down to work out the details of the partnership.

He urged the Solid Minerals Minister to convey his pleasure to welcome President Bola Tinubu to the African Summit scheduled to take place in 2024.

Meanwhile, Alake earlier said Nigeria has large deposits of minerals and ready to partner with investors from the United Kingdom adding that President Tinubu as the chief marketer of Nigeria’s investment drive would consider the invitation positively.

He also announced that the Tinubu-led administration has introduced value addition as a priority policy in the sector.

“Our new policy places emphasis on local value addition rather than export of raw minerals so that the value of our mineral products can increase.

“If Nigeria is not doing well, Britain should be concerned. And if Nigeria is doing well, Britain can benefit from the opportunities”,he added.

He assured that the Nigerian team would be willing to sit down with their British counterparts to take the discussion to the next level.

While responding, the Deputy Prime Minister commended the Nigerian government for the policy on value addition.

He also expressed optimism that with the value chain it would lead to creation of more economic opportunities for partnership between both countries, therefore he pointed out the importance of the relationship between both countries, which he (Dowden) observed that if the relationship between both countries were not cordial, Britain would not be bothered with the supplies.

“You are right on value addition If the processing then happens within a Third World Country we are comfortable with, that would be good”, he said.

Also speaking, Founder and Partner of Carousel Bio-Energy, who are promoters of the project, Jafar Hilali, said his firm will intervene at every stage of the lithium value chain would lead to the establishment of a lithium battery production factory.

According to the statement, he promised to assemble a consortium of British companies in power supply, infrastructure and lithium battery production with a projection to produce lithium battery-powered energy buses for Nigeria’s domestic market.