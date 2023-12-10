Bright Owie becomes Youth Ambassador in Austria

By Ishola balogun

Bright Owie, Edo Edo-born entertainment dude has become the youth Ambassador in Austria. The appointment was communicated to him recently by Ambassador Collins Idahosa, Governor, National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Europe chapter.

Owie is a Austria-based businessman, importers of trucks and cars from Europe. In a chat with Vanguard, Owei described his appointment as service to humanity, adding that he has been into several youth empowerment programmes and ready to give his best to develope the youth.

“I am not new to supporting the youths especially those who need a quantum of assistance to make them great. I have supported Musicians such as Wilson Wise who is based in France, Daddy White in Germany, and ready to give my best to unite the unite you and chat a pathway to realise their vision and have a better future,” he said.



Speaking on the appointment, Ambassador Collins Idahosa stated the Europe Chapter of the youth council is poised to harnessing youth potentials and helping them realise their vision. He called for youth inclusion at all levels of governance, adding that current leaders need to deploy the unbridled energy and expertise of the youth to critical in the governance of the country in order to have quick transformation and development in all sectors.



He stated that the council and the youths would benefit tremendously from the experience and expertise of Bright Owie.