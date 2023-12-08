Bridge Academies gets praises from parents for academic excellence, affordability

Bridge International Academies in Nigeria has received widespread praise from parents across the country in its commitment to academic excellence, innovative methodologies, and affordability.

Bridge International Academies’ unwavering dedication to providing quality education has not only resonated with families but also positioned it as a leader in the educational landscape.

Parents have lauded Bridge International Academies for its exceptional academic results, pioneering teaching approaches and the overall enriching experience it offers to students. Bridge International Academies stands out as a beacon of educational empowerment, ensuring that quality education is accessible to all.

Speaking, one of the parents at an Academy in Abaranje, Lagos, Mr Mahmud, said: “My children were attending a school at Iyana Ejigbo before now but they kept on increasing their fees to a point that I wasn’t comfortable with anymore. Although the standard was good, I couldn’t afford it and that was when I found Bridge International Academies where I even got more quality than I bargained for at a cheaper rate.”

Also, Mrs Adewusi, a parent from a Bridge International Academies school in Ikorodu whose child is now on scholarship courtesy of Bridge International Academies’ post-primary scholarship initiative added: “Thanks to Bridge, my son got a scholarship to study at Rainbow College, in Lagos and he is doing very well over there. My daughter who is still at Bridge International Academies can compete with children who are paying huge amounts of money on school fees. Bridge International Academies is doing great.”

Webinar on children’s safety during the Yuletide

In a related event and as part of its ongoing commitment to fostering a safe and informed community, Bridge International Academies has announced a special webinar scheduled for December 22. The webinar theme is “Yuletide Safety: What Every Parent Should Know.” This insightful session is open to parents from all corners of Nigeria and comes at no cost.

Chinua Agbasi, a Leadership and Development expert with years of experience in child safety will lead the conversation, providing valuable insights and practical tips on ensuring the safety of children during the festive season. The webinar aims to empower parents with knowledge and resources to create a secure environment for their children during the Yuletide season. Topics will cover a range of safety measures, from home and travel safety to online security, ensuring that parents are well-equipped to navigate potential challenges.

To add to the excitement, the webinar will include freebies for attendees and special announcements for non-Bridge parents interested in exploring the educational opportunities offered by Bridge International Academies. Parents will also have the opportunity to share live testimonials about their experiences with Bridge International Academies, offering firsthand accounts of the positive impact the school has had on their children’s academic and personal development.

This event reflects Bridge International Academies’ commitment to academic excellence and building a supportive and informed community. The school invites all parents to join this engaging and informative webinar, contributing to the collective goal of nurturing a generation of empowered and secure individuals.