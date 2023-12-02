BRGIE gave Igbos, others over N85m palliatives in five months – Simon Ekpa

Ekpa

By Fortune Eromosele

Simon Ekpa, the prime minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile, says the government distributed over N85 million palliatives to Biafrans in Southeast, South-South regions of Nigeria from July to November 2023.

The Finland-based lawyer and separatist disclosed this on Friday in his statement regarding the impact of the BRGIE liberation movement.

He said the move was to boost Biafrans’ commitment to the actualization of the Biafra Referendum.

According to pictures and videos sighted by journalists, the palliative distribution of food items and cash occurred across Southeast locations from July to November 2023.

He expressed that the palliative was extended to the Hausa Community in Borno state to show that Biafra liberation is not about hatred for other tribes in Nigeria.

“From July 2023 to November 2023, the Biafra Prime Minister through the Biafra Republic Government in Exile and Biafra De Facto Government in the homeland has distributed palliatives worth over 85million naira to Biafrans both in the coastal and hinterland”.

“The Biafra government also shared a Palliative to the Hausa Community in Borno state, showing exemplary leadership that Hausas are not our problem and many are with us in the struggle. We want to make clear that we have supported the Hausa community in the North with palliative measures to show we have nothing against them”.

Recall that BRGIE, under the leadership of Mazi Ekpa, has been vociferous in the quest for the Biafra referendum.

Consequently, a weekly sit-at-home is observed in the Southeast to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra liberation.

In July, BRGIE observed a two-week sit-at-home across the southeast region.

“After two weeks of historic sit at home, The Biafra Government continues to touch the lives of Biafrans that Nigeria has destroyed; I chose the one to post”.

