Christmas: Tinubu approves 50% cut in fare; train transport free

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved a 50 percent cut in land transportation fares from December 21 to January 4, 2024, across the country, covering Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The President has also approved zero fare for train transportation in all the states of the federation within the same period.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that all the logistics for the implementation have been worked out between the Minister of Transportation, the transport unions and luxury buses owners.

According to him, “This presidential initiative is to give succor to the masses.

“It is on record that the masses don’t patronise air travel. This programme is not beyond the affordability of the government.”