Breaking: World Bank’s call for N750/litre of petrol mischievous – NLC

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has described the World Bank’s call for petrol to sell for N750 per litre as mischievous.

In fact, the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, warned that the Bank wants to set the country on fire by the suggestion.

According to NLC, the World Bank’s call “is an advice laden with mischief and intended to destabilise not only the nation’s economy, but also Nigeria’s long term development plans.”

NLC made its position known in a statement by its President, Joe Ajaero, titled World Bank’s N750 a Litre for Premium Motor Spirit is a threat to Nigeria’s economy”.

Labour argued that “It is truly a shame that the World Bank has really shown itself to be an enemy of the Nigerian nation.”

Details coming.