Breaking: Tinubu sacks MDs of FAAN, NAMA, other aviation agencies CEOs

Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, has been removed from office.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the suspension, removal, and replacement of Chief Executive Officers under the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, has been removed from office and replaced with Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku as the substantive Managing Director of FAAN.

Also, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Tayib Adetunji Odunowo, has been removed from office and replaced with Engr. Umar Ahmed Farouk as the substantive Managing Director of NAMA.

This was contained in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale.

According to him, the sack is in tandem with his Renewed Hope Agenda, which is to bring world-class standards to Nigerian Civil Aviation in consumer protection and the promotion of the well-being of Nigerian passengers and the high cost of underperformance in the sector.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr. Akinola Olateru has been removed from office and replaced with Mr. Alex Badeh Jr. as the substantive Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau.

Also affected with the changes is the Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu. He has been removed from office and replaced with Prof. Charles Anosike as the substantive Director-General of the NiMET.

The Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Capt. Alkali Mahmud Modibbo has been removed from office and replaced with Mr. Joseph Shaka Imalighwe as the Acting Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), pending the appointment of a substantive Rector, in accordance with Section 13(2) of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act, 2022.

