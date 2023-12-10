Breaking: Senators donate December salaries, N109m to victims of Kaduna drone misfire 

Senate President, Akpabio

The entire 109 Senators of the 10th Senate have donated their December salaries, amounting to N109m to the victims of drone mishap in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of the Kaduna State.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE entire 109 Senators of the 10th Senate have donated their one-month salaries, amounting to N109m to the victims of drone mishap in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of the Kaduna State.

This was announced on Sunday by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin at the Kaduna Government House when he led a high-powered delegation of the Senate to the state.

The Senators were received by the state governor, Senator Uba Sani.

In a statement by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau said that the money would be sent to the state governor for onward delivery to the victims.

The governor thanked the senators for the donation pf their December Salaries.

The Senate delegation comprising the Senate leader, Senator Micheal Opayemi Bamidele; the Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume; Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro; Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Kamorudeen Olarere; Senator Abdulhamid Malam-Madori; Senator Aliyu Ikra Bilbis; Senator Ibrahim Bomoi; Senator Ibrahim Lamido; Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua; Senator Victor Umeh; Senator Muntari Dandutse; Senator Lawal Usman; and Senator Emmanuel Udende, were also at the Barau Dikko Hospital to visit the victims.

Nigerian Security Agencies not Working on Same Page – Uba Sani Alleges

Meanwhile, Governor Sani while recieivng the senators alleged that the security agencies in Nigeria were not working on the same page.

He called on the Senate to help ensure that the survivors of Tudun-Biri community who lost their relatives during the error attack, get justice.

The Governor was responding to remarks by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin who represented Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on a condolence visit to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna on Sunday.

Governor Uba Sani who assured that the Kaduna State Government would continue to support the Security agencies in the discharge of their constitutional duties, sought for a speedy investigation into the error attack by the Army,with a view to bringing culprits to book and putting an end to future error attacks in any part of the country.

He also revisited his earlier calls for a state police, which he believed would complement the existing security arrangement.

Vanguard News