BREAKING: Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86

The ruling emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is dead.

Sheikh died on Saturday aged 86, the royal court said.

His death comes after three years in power marked by repeated political disputes.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn… the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait,” said a statement aired on state television.

The channel had cut its regular programming and switched to a broadcast of a Koranic recital before the announcement.

In November, Sheikh Nawaf was hospitalised “due to an emergency health problem”, according to the official KUNA news agency. It did not provide details about his illness, but he was later declared to be in stable condition.

Given his age, concerns about his health were commonplace during his rule.

Sheikh Nawaf ascended to the role of crown prince in 2006, appointed by his half-brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. He assumed the position of emir upon Sheikh Sabah’s death in September 2020 at the age of 91.

In 2020, Sheikh Nawaf faced the challenge of navigating the economy through a crisis triggered by a fall in oil prices.

The current crown prince, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, another half-brother, is 83 years old.

Attention is now focused on whether the family will appoint a younger generation ruler.

Around 14 months after he was appointed emir, Sheikh Nawaf transferred key constitutional duties to Sheikh Mishal.

Sheikh Nawaf’s reign, though not the shortest in Kuwait’s history, was notable for issuing numerous amnesties, earning him the title “emir of pardons”, according to Bader al-Saif, an assistant professor of history at Kuwait University.

Last month, Kuwait’s Council of Ministers approved a draft royal decree calling for pardons for political prisoners convicted during the past decade. Similar pardons were also issued in 2021.

Sheikh Nawaf would also “be remembered for his unique personal attributes: soft spoken, devout, modest, low profile”, Saif said.

Kuwait, a conservative country where sovereign powers are concentrated in the hands of the ruling Al Sabah family, is home to the most active and powerful parliament in the Gulf.

But repeated standoffs between elected lawmakers and cabinet ministers installed by the ruling family have hindered development efforts and discouraged investors.

Following a succession of resigning governments and dissolved parliaments, Kuwait’s current cabinet is its fifth in a year.

Sheikh Nawaf’s rule also saw the Gulf country hold three parliamentary elections in as many years.

The political deadlock has delayed necessary reforms and blocked development projects, leaving infrastructure and education in disrepair and much of the population disgruntled.

Born in 1937, Sheikh Nawaf was the fifth son of Kuwait’s late ruler from 1921 to 1950 Sheikh Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He started his political career at the age of 25 as governor of Hawalli province, remaining in the position until 1978 when he began a decade-long tenure as interior minister.