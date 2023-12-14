Breaking: Kaduna bomb survivors deny court action against FG

Governor Uba Sani presents cash item to one of the family members of the Kaduna bomb victims.

…deny demand for N33bn compensation

The families of deceased persons arising from the Kaduna bombing attack have denied suing the Federal Government over a purported demand for N33 billion in compensation.

They also called on security agents to hunt down the fraudulent lawyer and ensure he gets prosecuted.

Briefing journalists after a thank-you visit to Governor Uba Sani at Sir Kashim House, Kaduna, the community leaders, including traditional and clerics, disowned what they described as a “fake, mischievous media statement” where it was stated that families of the unfortunate incident have sued the Federal Government on behalf of the deceased persons’ families.

They claimed that the lawyer who issued the statement was on a hatchet job, as the community leaders claimed that he was on a mission to defraud and had filed a suit against the Federal Government for compensation.

Fielding questions from journalists, the Chief Imam of the village, traditional rulers, and Muslim and Christian leaders, in their separate responses, denied ever assigning a lawyer to demand compensation, as according to them, they were comfortable with the assurance of intervention by the Federal Government through the PULAKU programme.

Hashim Jafar, the Chief Imam of Tudun Biri, said, “We are here to inform the government that we appreciate their effort at ensuring the quick recovery of the victims in the hospital and their support to the families and the Tudun Biri.

“We did not send anybody to sue anyone; whoever is behind it does not have our backing.

Pastor Musa Saidu, said they came to express their gratitude to Governor Uba Sani for his support to the people over the unfortunate bomb incident.

“Collectively, the Christians and the Muslims in Tudun Biri have no idea about any court issue.”

The leaders confirmed separately that they were in Sir Kashim House to express their appreciation to Governor Uba Sani for the provision of foodstuffs, blankets, and other items, in addition to the administration’s payment for the full treatment of the injured in the hospitals.

They also expressed gratitude to the governor for the free feeding programme the administration has been doing for the people of the area in the wake of the tragic incident.

Earlier, while responding to the thank-you visit, the governor assured the visiting community leaders that the state government would work closely with security agents to fish out persons trying to defraud the people of the community in this mourning period.

He also urged the community leaders to query any person of questionable character and demand identification for further necessary action.

Governor Sani also assured the community that the daily visit of the area by his Chief is Staff, Sani Liman Kila, and Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, would be sustained until the people get all the facilities they needed, namely better roads, schools, and hospitals, among others.

Vanguard News