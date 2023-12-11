Fubara summons emergency exco meeting amid lawmakers’ defection

Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is currently meeting with the members of the state executive council at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The emergency meeting comes after the defection of 27 members of the 32-member House of Assembly from the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was gathered that the lawmakers dumped PDP for APC during the sitting of the House.

The lawmakers were seen brandishing the flags of the APC in a group photograph after the sitting.