Fubara approves N100,000 Christmas bonus for Rivers workers

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has approved N100,000 to be paid to all civil servants as Christmas bonus.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Johnson, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has gone spiritual in the face of the political crisis in the state. The Union is praying that no evil machination formed against the governor would proper.

On Fubara’s Christmas bonus, the Commissioner, Johnson, said the governor ordered that the bonus be paid to all civil servant with immediate effect to enable them has a wonderful festive season.

He said: “Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has approved N100,000 as Christmas bonus for the State’s civil servants.

“Governor Fubara gave the approval on Tuesday for immediate implementation to enable the civil servants to have a wonderful yuletide celebration.”

Labour prays for him

Reacting, the state Chairman of NLC, Mr. Alex Agwanwo, commended the governor for putting joy in the hearts of civil servants in the state.

He promised that workers would support the programmes and activities of the administration.

Agwanwo noted that for over eight years workers in the state had not been remembered for better welfare.

He said: “It is a welcomed development. Since that memo came out last night, I have received several calls from workers and you can see the level of joy among workers.

“For the past eight years this has never been done and it is happening now. This is the reason we will continue to support the governor in all his activities and programmes.

“He proved that he is a civil servant that grew through the ranks to become a governor.

“Even without us putting any pressure on him, the governor came on his own and did this. We want to appreciate him.

“We pray that God will protect and keep him in that office. No weapon formed against him shall prosper.

“The workers of Rivers State will continue to support and be within through thick and thin. We will stand by him, because he has proven to us that he is our own.

“And we will protect our own no matter what happens.”