FG unveils 20 new motor parks eligible for 50% transport fares cut

The Federal Government has unveiled the list of new motor parks where Nigerians can enjoy a 50% rebate on transport fares for return trips during the festive season.
The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Temitope Ajayi announced the list on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.
Recall that the government had promised to subsidize the transport fares of passengers for the yuletide period.
The 50% transportation rebate was initially expanded on Monday, December 25, as 128 road transport passengers on northern routes received a refund of 50% of their fares from one of the groups monitoring the implementation.
Here are the additional motor parks shortlisted for the 50% rebate on transport fare listed below:
- Lagos – Join from Oshodi Terminal 3
- Abuja – Join from Jabi Park
- Onitsha – Join from Umugo Park (Port Harcourt Road)
- Aba – Join from Abia Polytechnic, Aba
- Kano – Join from Balmary Park, Ring Road/Maiduguri Bypass, Hotoro
- Kaduna – Join from Mando Park (Lagos route),
- Join from Television Garage for the Eastern route
- Jos – Join from Gadabiu Luxury Park
- Enugu – (Abakiliki/Nsukka) – Join from Old Park in Enugu
- Owerri – Join from Somachi Park
- Port Harcourt -. Join from Olu Obasanjo Ezenwata Park
- Sokoto – Join from Sokoto Central Park
- Gombe – Join from Gombe Central Park
- Zakibiam – Join from Heavy Duty Park
- Uyo – Join from The Young Shall Grow Park
- Uyo – Join from Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Mosignor Akpan Avenue,
- Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom)
- Uyo – Join from The Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Mosignor Akpan
- Avenue, Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom)
- Gombe – Join at Gombe Line Park, Opposite Government House, Gombe.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.