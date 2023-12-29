FG unveils 20 new motor parks eligible for 50% transport fares cut

The Federal Government has unveiled the list of new motor parks where Nigerians can enjoy a 50% rebate on transport fares for return trips during the festive season.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Temitope Ajayi announced the list on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Recall that the government had promised to subsidize the transport fares of passengers for the yuletide period.

The 50% transportation rebate was initially expanded on Monday, December 25, as 128 road transport passengers on northern routes received a refund of 50% of their fares from one of the groups monitoring the implementation.

Here are the additional motor parks shortlisted for the 50% rebate on transport fare listed below: