Metro

December 29, 2023

FG unveils 20 new motor parks eligible for 50% transport fares cut

The Federal Government has unveiled the list of new motor parks where Nigerians can enjoy a 50% rebate on transport fares for return trips during the festive season.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Temitope Ajayi announced the list on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Recall that the government had promised to subsidize the transport fares of passengers for the yuletide period.

The 50% transportation rebate was initially expanded on Monday, December 25, as 128 road transport passengers on northern routes received a refund of 50% of their fares from one of the groups monitoring the implementation.

Here are the additional motor parks shortlisted for the 50% rebate on transport fare listed below:

  1. Lagos – Join from Oshodi Terminal 3
  2. Abuja – Join from Jabi Park
  3. Onitsha – Join from Umugo Park (Port Harcourt Road)
  4. Aba – Join from Abia Polytechnic, Aba
  5. Kano – Join from Balmary Park, Ring Road/Maiduguri Bypass, Hotoro
  6. Kaduna – Join from Mando Park (Lagos route),
  7. Join from Television Garage for the Eastern route
  8. Jos – Join from Gadabiu Luxury Park
  9. Enugu – (Abakiliki/Nsukka) – Join from Old Park in Enugu
  10. Owerri – Join from Somachi Park
  11. Port Harcourt -. Join from Olu Obasanjo Ezenwata Park
  12. Sokoto – Join from Sokoto Central Park
  13. Gombe – Join from Gombe Central Park
  14. Zakibiam – Join from Heavy Duty Park
  15. Uyo – Join from The Young Shall Grow Park
  16. Uyo – Join from Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Mosignor Akpan Avenue,
  17. Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom)
  18. Uyo – Join from The Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Mosignor Akpan
  19. Avenue, Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom)
  20. Gombe – Join at Gombe Line Park, Opposite Government House, Gombe.

