Breaking: A’Court upholds Fintiri’s re-election as Adamawa governor

awards N1m against Binani, APC

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Monday, affirmed the re-election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, dismissed an appeal that was filed by candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani, even as it awarded N1 million in costs against her.

The court held that the appeal was vague, adding that it found no reason to set aside the earlier judgment of the Adamawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the declaration of Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the winner of the gubernatorial contest.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced at the end of a supplementary election held in Adamawa State that Fintiri polled 430,861 votes to defeat Binani of the APC, who got a total of 398,788 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the poll, Binani approached the tribunal, alleging that the election was fraught with corrupt practices and non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

