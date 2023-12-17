Bread of Hope takes Children of the Slum to cinema

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

November 24, 2023 was a day to remember for children who live in the Makoko slum. It was a day 150 of the kids were brought in BRT buses to Ikeja City Mall by volunteers of Bread of Hope.

They were guided into the facility around noon for the series of activities scheduled for them, including watching movies at Silverbird Cinema.

Adebiyi Oludare Joshua, Project Manager of Children of the Slum, COTS, spoke with Vanguard at the event:

“Children of the slum is an initiative under Bread of Hope, an NGO. Our mission is to provide help to less-privileged kids living in the slum. We help the kids to dream and see beyond the slum.

“Last month, when we went to Makoko slum to see these kids, we discovered that a lot of them have not even stepped out of Makoko throughout their lives. They don’t even know that there is another place existing apart from Makoko. When we asked them whether they have seen a movie before, their answers were no. They don’t know what cinema is.

“That is why we organised this project for them; that’s why we brought them to Silverbird Cinema to let them have fun and see the outside world. We believe it will widen their horizon, to think and to dream,” Oludare said.

Beyond treating the kids to this one-off entertainment, what else has the organisation done or would do to make lasting differences in their lives, such as empowering them?

“We have a project called Dream Beyond the Slum,” Oludare said. “There, these kids share their dreams with us. Those who say they want to be pilots, for instance, are taken to the airport to see aero planes for the first time and actually sit in the cabin with the pilot to see what the pilot does. That kind of experience fires their inspirations.

“We have many other projects for COTS. Another one we call Slum Challenge, where we swap a celebrity with a kid for 24 hours, is coming next month. Within those 24 hours, the celebrity will have to live the life of that kid, while that kid lives the life of that celebrity for 24 hours.

“The kids will go to the house of the celebrity and live there, while the celebrity comes to Makoko, sleep in the slum and do the things the child usually does in the slum. We will create a content with it and tell the story showing that there are people who live in that environment all their lives. When we go to a community and see any dilapidated school building, we also rebuild it. There are many other projects we have under COTS,” the project manager said.

The organisation, Oludare said, has more than 40 volunteers outside the slum, and about 25 from the slum. The founder and visioner of Bread of Hope is Vivian Okojie.

Oludare intimated Vanguard that accessing the slum is a challenge because of the water and hoodlums who demand money before volunteers can be allowed to have access to the community. Funding is also a challenge. The project is funded by the founder and donations. “We need more donations and sponsors. It will really help us to do more,” Oludare said.

Vanguard spoke to one of the kids, Jake Zola, from Hope for the Slum Floating School. Jake said she loved the experience of being brought to the Cinema, because she had never been to a cinema before. She thanked the organisation for bringing them to the place.