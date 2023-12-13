BPE to take Eleme Petrochemicals to market in 2024-Okoh

CAPITAL MARKET

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) is to take the Eleme Petrochemicals Company Limited (EPCL) to the capital market in 2024.

The Director-General of the Bureau, Mr. Alex Okoh, disclosed this at a media parley in Abuja, Monday evening.

He said that the decision to take the company to the capital market was to enable the Nigerian public buy into its ownership and give Nigerians a sense of belonging in the privatisation exercise.

Mr. Okoh said, “If we take it to the market, it will create a general feeling that ordinary Nigerians with as little as N10, 000 can buy shares in the company, it will dispel the feeling that government enterprises are being sold to only very wealthy people and that we all can have part of what have been considered as out common patrimony.”

EPCL which sold to Indorama, as core investor, in 2006 is considered as one of the success stories of the privatisation exercise of the federal government.

Eleme Petrochemicals Company Limited was incorporated in 1988 as a 100% subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and started operations in 1995.

Other enterprises that the BPE is preparing for public offerings next year would include: Nigerian Machine Tools, Osogbo, Nigeria Re, NICON Insurance.

Mr. Okoh said that the BPE was determined to meet its 2024 revenue expectations, as according to him, with President Bola Tinubu, leading an administration that he described as pro-private sector, he was sure of greater activities around the privatization exercise, going forward.

According to him, generating revenue from government assets and creating an enabling environment for private capital to be invested in the nation’s huge infrastructure sector remained the most viable way to drive the much-needed socio-economic development of the country.

He said that borrowing was not the solution to the current fiscal constraint being faced by the nation and that efforts must be pooled towards attracting both local and foreign capital into the economy.

He said that the 35 percent contribution of infrastructure to the nation’s Gross Domestic Production (GDP) was too small for an economy the size of Nigeria, as according to him, Ghana, South Africa and Egypt were well ahead of Nigeria.

The BPE boss said, however, that the narrative could be changed with a well-coordinated Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the country.

Mr. Okoh revealed that the new National Council on Privatisation (NCP), headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima had been inaugurated and had commenced work with its first council meeting yesterday.

With the NCP in place, Mr. Okoh assured that his team at the BPE would work assiduously to meet all its mandate with fresh vigour.