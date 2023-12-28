Book Review: ‘Honoured to Serve’ by Fela Bank-Olemoh

By Betty Zainab

Plato’s idea of a utopian society is one where philosophers emerge as rulers. If a society is to function as it should, a philosopher king who is not just someone with knowledge but possesses extraordinary wisdom and a strong passion for pursuing truth and justice must be made king. In Plato’s view, a philosopher king embodies wisdom, virtues, and knowledge. These individuals have undergone rigorous intellectual and moral training, enabling them to attain a deep understanding of reality and the true nature of things. They possess the capacity to make enlightened decisions in the best interest of the state and its citizens.

Unfortunately, there is no utopian society in the world as we know it. Similarly, politics is a complex game with leaders constantly shifting positions. Such selfless individuals as described by Plato are scarce, both in politics and within society, to the point that one might generalize by saying they do not exist at all, let alone in the political atmosphere. The political arena is often so tarnished that well-intentioned individuals are frequently advised to distance themselves.

After reading the book “Honoured to Serve”, I realized that despite Plato’s Utopia seeming unachievable, we may have been blessed with a handful of revolutionary and selfless individuals in Nigeria’s politics, a good fortune that we might not have realized. This may be because few politicians write about their time in office or publicly highlight their accomplishments. This modesty on their part may be largely responsible for the negative perception that trails politicians today, regardless of their individual accomplishments in government.

“Honoured to Serve” is a memoir that exemplifies the author, Fela Bank-Olemoh’s time in office as Special Adviser on Education to the Governor of Lagos state, between 2015 and 2019. The title itself mirrors the heart of the author who, through his book, has shown that he considers his time in service an honour bestowed on him to serve the people to the best of his ability. The cover photo of the book shows a man confident in his abilities, yet wise enough to seek God’s direction through consecration. The book is written in concise and meaningful sentences. The chapters begin by establishing a foundation of giants upon which the author stands. They culminate in a eulogy to the greatest giant of all – the author’s grandfather, whose influence continues to shape the author today. Indeed, Fela Bank-Olemoh is the proverbial calf of an elephant, which cannot but display the opulence of its clan.

The book is artfully divided into 10 chapters, each one a testament to how disciplined and dedicated the author is. Although he describes himself as “difficult to work with”, I believe this only shows that he has standards and he would not compromise them for anyone. This is evident in his determination to collaborate with colleagues in other ministries within the state, as well as private companies, to ensure that his plans for Lagos State regarding education come to fruition. Mr. Fela has shown through his book that you can make a change in government and you can be a politician with a difference. However, one key lesson stands out in the book. To be a politician with a difference, you must first be a person with a difference, hence his statement “the journey of a thousand miles…”. Furthermore, the three key lessons learned as a Youth Corps member, which the author shared in Chapter 4 of his book, are essential for successful living. If imbibed, they can set anyone, young or old, on the path to greatness.

Beyond serving as a roadmap for a public officer wondering how to navigate office, “Honoured to Serve” will inspire a patriot who finds himself wondering if it’s possible to be an upright politician. In the same vein, this book will demystify governance for the average citizen who thinks the business of government is shrouded in secrecy.

Lastly, for all those who have lost hope in the possibility of a better Nigeria and the emergence of a new breed of politicians who can deliver on their mandate, “Honoured to Serve” is the beacon we need to keep the hope alive.