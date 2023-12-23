BON PLATINUM: Enugu Hotel passes NSE, COREN integrity tests

By Dennis Agbo

The Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, and the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, have given a clean bill of health to an Enugu hospitality facility, Bon Platinum, for its one storey conference building that was suspected to have defect.

There was a panic at the hotel’s conference building over an alleged bang, suspected to be a crack from the pillars of the building, when it was being used during the issuance of certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to the then Governor-elect of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah, in March this year.

Subsequently, the two engineering bodies conducted integrity tests on the conference building as it was sealed by the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA to certify if the alleged bang was a defect on the building.

The NSE, after conducting the integrity test certified the edifice fit to use, same as the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN.

NSE Committee on Prevention, Investigation and Failure Analysis Committee, PIFAC, Technical Report on the Structural Integrity on Bon Hotel Platinum Hall conducted an its initial visit to the site on 27th April, 2023, which was obtained by this newspaper, said no visible cracks were seen both inside and outside the building.

“There were no cracks on columns on both the ground and upper floors. There were also no visible deflections or buckling of the columns. There was also no tilting of any part of the building due to differential settlements or vibrations,” the report said.

The PIFAC committee led by Engr. Dr. Victor M. Chiwuzie said that more detailed investigation was carried out on May 9, 2023 to open up the POP and observe the behaviour of the beams and slabs.

“After analyzing our observations and results of our investigations, the committee on Prevention Investigation and Failure Analysis Committee (PIFAC) recommends as follows: There are no technical reasons to fear that the BON Hotel Platinum Hall is presently unsafe for its intended use as public hall; we recommend that the seal by the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), be lifted for activities to resume in the hall.”

The ECTDA subsequently unsealed the facility which has been in use since June this year.

Conducting a final lap of the integrity test on the building, Chairman of the COREN committee for the evaluation of the building, Engr. Bartholomew Edeh said they were satisfied with the structural materials they saw in the building.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after conducting the integrity test, the state COREN boos, Engr Ede said: “Nobody invited us, our mandate is the COREN act. We heard what happened through the social media and we came; COREN is the regulatory body of engineering in Nigeria and we are members of the Enugu state team; we came here on April 6; we looked around and checked everywhere. We started looking if there is anything we can see, starting from the hall on top and we came down and checked too and we haven’t seen anything that will make us comment in the contrary.”