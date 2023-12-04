Bola Are, Alaseyori, others set for Adegoke’s Asher praise concert

Several gospel stars including legend, Bola Are and popular singer, Yinka Alaseyori, are set to perform at the 2023 Asher Praise Concert, an event hosted by gospel musician, Adegoke Adedamola.

Themed ‘The Mantle Revealed’, the free event will be held on Wednesday, 27th of December 2023 at Freudes Palace, Maryland-Lagos, and will kick off at 4pm. According to the organisers, the event is the perfect avenue to revel in Christmas with family, friends, fellow church members and neighbours.

“The Asher Praise Concert is not all music, and exciting as the list of performing gospel artists may be- it is not all dancing,” said host, Adegoke Adedamola.

“Mama Bola Are will be taking everyone through decades of her classics as she bears testimony to the revivals of history. We believe there is no better time than the festive season to tell the story of revival of old in short cinemas, never seen before.”

According to the host, the presence of the veteran gospel artist does nothing to divest the event from the groovy new school.

“The remaining line-up of guest artists will blow your mind. Moses Harmony will be doing his thing, his trademark style which makes him recognizable globally. Also lined up is Paul Tomisin- the passionate singer of God’s love, and Pelumi Deborah, known for her deeply spiritual chants, then Harjovy, the trumpeter who brings down the heavens. Sammy Moore, like others will be leading the audience into a joyous moment in God’s presence just as Yinka Alaseyori lights up the hall.”

Are there formulas to the art of gospel singing? Adegoke, seems to suggest there is. And this has generated friendly debates since his presentation at a recent seminar, leading up to a big concert of the Celestial Church that was held in October.