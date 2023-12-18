Body of late COAS, Maj.Gen Alli, flown to Abuja

Widow of late General Mohammed Alli( m) with other members of the family.

By Evelyn Usman

The body of late Major General Mohammed Alli, former Chief of Army Staff, COAS was flown from Lagos to Abuja, yesterday, where it will be interred tomorrow.

The late COAS, 79, died on November 19, 2023.

Speaking at the Funeral Mass held at the Church of Assumption, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos, shortly before the body was flown, Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, assured that the Army would remain part of the departed general.

Lagbaja who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Muhammed Usman described the deceased as one who came, saw and conquered.

According to him, “He was a gallant officer who had seen it all. He was a favoured person to have joined the Army and rose to the level of COAS.

“The Army will remain part of him. Yes, he is gone, but the Army is still standing. Therefore, his image will remain with us forever”.

In his sermon, the Parish Priest, Very Rev. Fr. Francis Ike, described death as an access door to eternal life that is common to all.

Despite being a Military personnel, Rev. Fr. Ike said late Alli lived a simple life and impacted everyone he came across.

While encouraging late Alli’s widow, Dorothy, her children and other family members to take solace in the fact that the late COAS lived a fulfilled life, he said “ He was a generous man who was passionate about the things of God, passionate to humanity. Those who came in contact with him found a gentle and jolly good fellow in him. Our lives must add values to others. Every believer must be that little salt. Our light must shine before men.

“He was indeed the salt and light of the earth. His long stay is an affirmation that he journeyed well with God. God, who gave him to you (widow) and to us, has taken him back.

“ Perhaps he might have seen death coming but never knew the day and time. But I am aware he made a mild arrangement for his departure

“This is a reminder that one day, you will be called to the other side of life, not when you decide but when God chooses”, he stated.

In an interview with journalists, Admiral Andrew Adoja (rtd) who described the deceased as an intelligent officer, said they became friends in 1983, until his death.

For the first son of the deceased, Mr Churchill Mohamed, he described his late father as one who was married to the less privileged, adding that it was one of the legacies his father, he, and his siblings hoped to sustain.

In an emotional laden tone, he recalled how he was with his father when he breathed his last.

He said, “ I was there when he passed away. I am speechless. It is not what any son or daughter will want to witness but at the end of the day ,we want to give God all the glory. I thank God he has gone to rest now”.

Dignitaries present at the Funeral Mass included past Service Chiefs among who was former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Alison Madueke (retd).