Body of Benchers’ voyage to arrest conflicting court verdicts

In this report, Vanguard’s Law & Human Rights examines the background facts surrounding the decision by the Body of Benchers (BoB) to set up a committee to probe the upsurge in conflicting court orders and judgments across levels of judiciary in the country, identify some of such knotty cases and the quantum of ridicule they have attracted to the judiciary with a critique of the efforts by past CJNs to nip the challenge in the bud.

By Ise-Oluwa Ige

The Body of Benchers, BoB, headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Peter Odili, is worried. The Chairman of Council of Legal Education and notable member of the inner bar, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN dropped the hint a couple of days ago. Ngige said BoB’s worries stem from the daily exposure of the country’s legal system to ridicule before every right thinking member of the society owing to upsurge in the number of conflicting court orders and judgments in political cases lately.

The Body of Benchers is the legal body of practitioners of the highest distinction in the legal profession, responsible for the formal call to the Bar of persons seeking to become legal practitioners as well as disciplining of erring lawyers. Already, the august body has set up a high-powered committee headed by one-time Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to identify the remote and immediate causes of conflicting court judgments delivered in political cases in the country in the on-going Fourth Republic in order to recommend lasting solutions to the problem. That was done at its last meeting held on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Conflicting court judgments

According to a respected silk, Mamman Ousman, conflicting court orders are final or interim orders or decisions of courts of coordinate jurisdiction, or of different divisions in the same court hierarchy both of which contradict each other in respect of the same subject matter.

He said conflicting court orders may not necessarily conflict with any particular previous order of court, but may be calculated to contradict clear provisions of the Constitution, statutes or regulations.

The silk said they could also be targeted at contradicting existing precedent in a case previously decided by an appellate court on the subject matter, even where there is no compelling reason whatsoever to contradict such precedent.

“Where this happens, the age long legal principle of judicial precedent (expressed in Latin as stare decisiset non quietamovare) is jeopardised and needlessly undermined,” he further explained

But Vanguard Law and Human Rights reports that in a number of cases, the Supreme Court has given judgments which tend to conflict with its previous decisions.

Indeed, a one-time Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher had, years past, admitted that quite a number of judgments from the Court of Appeal and a few from the Supreme Court appear to have created some confusion amongst practitioners and the general public.

Few cases of conflicting court orders, judgments

Conflicting court orders are not of recent origin in our political landscape. They actually date back to the time of transition to civil rule programme during the era of military, although they were few and far between.

A good example of such controversial orders before the commencement of the Fourth Republic was the verdict handed down on the eve of the 1993 presidential election by Justice Bassey Ikpeme of the High Court, FCT restraining the conduct of the June 12 presidential election.

That decision was, however, followed by conflicting orders of other high courts nullifying Justice Ikpeme’s.

During the on-going Fourth Republic, there have also been numerous cases where contradicting court orders and decisions were handed down by the nation’s courts in electoral and political matters even though the affected cases bore similar facts and were on similar subjects.

For instance, in the last 2023 Yobe North senatorial poll, the ruling APC replaced the name of its candidate—Bashir Sheriff Machina—with Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the immediate past senate president who did not contest the primary poll the same way the name of Hon Rotimi Amaechi of the PDP was substituted with the name of Sir Celestine Omehia’s in the 2007 gubernatorial election in the state at the last minute ahead of the poll, prompting Amaechi to challenge the action in court.

However, the Supreme Court which sacked Omehia who wrongly contested the 2007 Rivers State gubernatorial election on the platform of the PDP and declared Rotimi Amaechi of the PDP as governor on the account that though he did not contest the gubernatorial election, he was the rightful candidate of the PDP in the April 14, 2007 governorship poll, suddenly forgot the judicial precedent in 2023 by declaring the immediate Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the senatorial candidate of the ruling APC for Yobe North in the last February 25, 2023 senatorial election in the country even though Lawan did not contest the APC primary poll.

The apex bench, in its majority decision delivered in the case by late Justice Centus Nweze, held that it found it difficult to uphold the concurrent judgments of the lower courts which declared Machina as the flag bearer of APC for the senatorial election because he wrongly approached the Federal High Court by an originating summon instead of commencing the suit by writ of summons.

The court further explained that the lawsuit filed by Machina was laced with grievous allegations of fraud against both the APC and Lawan which could not ordinarily be resolved by originating summon but by writ of summons when Machina had earlier told the court that he knew that the best method of approaching the court in his case was by way of writ of summons but had to sue by originating summons because a Practice Direction by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in July 2022 required that.

The same scenario played out in the election that brought Senator Akpabio, the incumbent Senate President to the National Assembly.

There are numerous other cases at the lower levels of the judicature including a September 2020-conflicting orders of the courts in the case of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki’s participation in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election where a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt barred him from taking part while an Edo State High Court, sitting in Ekpoma, cleared him for the exercise.

In 2016, a judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja in the case of Ikpeazu and Ogah in Abia State in its judgment ordered Ikpeazu to vacate his office, even as he directed INEC to immediately issue a fresh certificate of return to Ogah, who came second in the governorship primary election of the PDP while another court in Abia State had restrained the Chief Judge from swearing him in.

Also in Amosun vs. Daniel, the Appeal Court presided over by Justice M.L Garba held that one Tunde Yadeka was not a forensic expert in the examination and analysis of election material but the same court, with the same coram in Aregbesola vs Oyinlola, another case with similar facts, ruled that the same Tunde Yadeka was an expert.

Vanguard Law and Human Rights also recalls a protracted intra-party feud in the PDP which had resulted in Ali Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi leading rival factions, which at different times, obtained conflicting judgments from Federal High Courts in Abuja and Port Harcourt respectively, among several others.

Perspectives of stakeholders on conflicting court judgments

According to a former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Law lecturer, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, while reacting to the decision of the Supreme Court in the Lawan/Akpabio cases, he said: “What judges cannot do does not exist: they can make the 4th to come 1st. And those who withdrew from a primary to become winners. There is breakfast everywhere.

“Let me put it this way. There are some judgments that should no longer be dignified with a lot of long grammar. How does a court, Supreme no less, decide this matter on the basis of form of action?”

Odinkalu had wondered whether Justice Ariwoola-led Supreme Court was under amnesia to have quickly forgotten what the same apex court did in 2007 when in a judgment of unprecedented audacity, it sacked Omehia, affirming Amaechi as the winner in which he did not campaign on the account that the court must move away from the era when adjudicatory power of the court was hindered by a constraining adherence to technicalities which (technicalities) Supreme Court on February 6, 2023, elevated over substantive justice in the Machina case.

Another stakeholder and Nigerian-American Professor of Journalism, Farooq Kperogi who disagreed with the ratio decidendi (reasons for judgment) of the apex court decision had described the Supreme Court as a rotten gaggle of useless, purchasable judicial bandits, for deciding the cases the way it did.

“The Nigerian Supreme Court is straight-up the most hopeless Supreme Court in the history of the world’s supreme courts. The same Court violated common sense and the will of voters and gave us a “Supreme Court governor” in Imo State who never even pretended to have won an election.

“Now it has given Yobe and Akwa Ibom states “Supreme Court Senate candidates” in Lawan and Akpabio. Lawan was too busy trying to be APC’s presidential candidate to even participate in the Senate primaries in Yobe and unsuccessfully begged Machina to stand down for him, but the Supreme Court just declared him the winner of a contest he didn’t participate in anyway.

“It’s a blatant case of justice for sale. Nigeria’s Supreme Court is, without a doubt, a rotten gaggle of useless, purchasable judicial bandits. The highest bidder gets their judgement.

“And they’re not even hiding this. Against the judicial oaths they swore, they openly cavort with politicians whose cases they sit in judgement over. They are greedy, grasping, unprincipled curmudgeons who need money, and anybody who gives them the most money gets the most favourable judgement.

“I think it is Akpabio who popularized the saying that whatever money cannot do in Nigeria more money can do it. He knows Nigeria really well,” he added.

Conflicting court orders, judgments worry CJNs, NJC

Conflicting court orders and judgments with the bad image they had given the judiciary have remained a perennial problem in the third arm of government in the on-going Fourth Republic.

Vanguard Law and Human Rights reports that from the one-time Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais who was in the saddle from 1995-2006 to the incumbent Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, they have each taken one step or another to curb the practice.

However, instead of the practice becoming a thing of the past, it is growing in dimension.

Although the NJC headed by successive CJNs had issued warnings to judges to stop reckless granting of interlocutory injunctions, perpetual injunctions, and improper use of discretionary powers, largely fuelled by corruption, it does appear that its action hardly resonates.

In fact, a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, once alleged that retired senior judges were deeply involved in “bribing or intimidating judges,” under the guise of legal consultancy.

Ngige applauds BoB probe panel

Respected silk, Emeka Ngige, SAN who is also worried by the incidence of conflicting court orders and judgments had, few days ago, lamented that the issue has reached an embarrassing level in the pre-election and post-election litigation in the various courts and tribunals in the country.

According to him, the issue of conflicting court judgments has continued to weaken the settled doctrine of stare decisis.

Ngige noted that without precedents, there would be no certainty in the law, as everybody within the judicial hierarchy would be entitled to render a decision or give a judgment as he or she thinks or wishes.

He commended the Body of Benchers for its timely intervention and expressed the hope that a lasting solution would be worked out soon to arrest the ugly trend.

He advised that the committee’s work should be widely publicised to enable members of the Bench and Bar, including members of the public who have useful suggestions on how to arrest the ugly trend to have the opportunity to make their inputs.

“This ugly trend did not start today and the BOSAN had cause to set a committee on the issue after our emergency meeting held in January 2019 at the Nigerian Law School Lagos.

“A letter signed by our then Chairman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze (SAN) (now of blessed memory) containing the summary of the committee’s work and recommendations was later sent to the then Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, in the same January 2019.

“Unfortunately before the then Chief Justice of Nigeria could act on the letter and recommendations, he was forced out of office.

“The situation remains as it was in 2019 and has now taken a dangerous turn with the spate of conflicting judgments emanating from trial courts and tribunals, the Court of Appeal and even the Supreme Court,” he added.

Why conflicting court judgments remain

In the interim, rights firebrand, Mr Kunle Adegoke, SAN, has however said that improprieties in the judiciary will continue to fester until judges that traffic in them are tried and jailed, in accordance with the laws of our land.

“I believe that the NJC is working. I believe that the NJC is really trying. But it is not enough. It can do more. There must be an internal mechanism that will be stronger than what we have now to check misconduct,

“In the first place, NJC itself should be instrumental to reengineering the process of appointing judges. Equally, NJC should be able to stand firm when it comes to disciplinary action against judges. While appointing judges, issues of favouritism or nepotism should not be allowed to play a role. Everything should be on merit,” he said.

While Nigerians are patiently awaiting the outcome of the BoB’s committee, it is hoped that the present effort will herald a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

In disciplining judges, influence should not be part of the process. They should look at the law. There is nothing wrong in NJC kick-starting a process when they suspect a judge living a life larger than their salary. We have some judges that are living in luxury.

Then, in cases where judges are found to have conducted themselves in flagrant violation of the law or etiquette, the ethics of the profession, the disciplinary measure being given by NJC should not be a pat on the back. It should not be a slap on the wrist by saying that the judge is hereby compulsorily retired and such judge will still continue collecting salaries or gratuity. But by the time such a judge committed the same act for which he has been sentencing people to jail for and he is being openly prosecuted, it would serve as a deterrent to others.

There must be stricter punishment. Let him face the full wrath of the law by being openly prosecuted. Let him taste the bitter pills of imprisonment that he has been subjecting people to whether rightly or wrongly. So, by the time you find a judge that was sitting on cases of people and is now being prosecuted and probably subsequently sentenced to a term of imprisonment, then you will see that others will sit tight. So, we need to make punishment stricter for the society to really appreciate that we are doing what is required by a body like NJC.