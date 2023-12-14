Blow for Chelsea as Victor Osimhen set to extend contract at Napoli

Super Eagles striker and Africa’s best player, Victor Osimhen is set to extend his contract at Serie A champions Napoli by a further one year as his current deal will expire in June 2025.

Per football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the fresh deal will be valid until June 2026.

It is believed a significant salary increase and a release clause of between €130million and €140million will be in the new deal.

Romano tweeted: “Napoli reach an agreement in principle with Victor Osimhen on new contract with release clause included!

“It will be valid until June 2026, one more year.

“Final value of the clause, TDB — could be around €130m as per Sky.

“Official announcement expected soon.”

🚨🔵 Victor Osimhen new deal at Napoli will include huge salary rise; Nigerian striker is gonna be one of the best paid players in the history of the club.



New deal will be valid until June 2026, one more year as reported yesterday.



🔴↪️ Release clause already valid in 2024. pic.twitter.com/pZgsvagXi8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2023

With the new contract, Osimhen would earn more than the € 4.5 million annual salary he currently receives, according to reports.

Osimhen was recently crowned 2023 CAF Player of the Year.

The former Wolfsburg striker finished eighth in the 2023 Ballon d’Or rankings.

Osimhen marked his 2023 CAF Player of the Year award with a goal in Napoli’s 2-0 win against Braga in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The win was enough to send Napoli into the round of 16 after finishing second behind Real Madrid.

He has scored six goals in 11 league games for Napoli this season and seven goals in 15 games in all competitions.

