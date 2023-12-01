Black Tito, Olowu, Iwatt headline GOtv boxing night

boxing

By Jacob Ajom

The 30th edition of the premier boxing event, GOtv Boxing Night, will take place on Tuesday, December 26, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Victoria Island, Lagos, with sub-regional and national title bouts listed among the six scheduled for the night.

In the big bouts of the night, national female cruiserweight champion, Bolatito “Black Tito” Oluwole, will square up against Blessing Abisoye in a national challenge bout.

The fierce ‘Black Tito’ won the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy awarded to the best boxer at GOtv Boxing 29 in September.

Another big name in action on the night is Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu, who will be defending his West African Boxing Union (WABU) super welterweight title against top Ghanaian boxer, Michael Ansah. In the other title fight, swift puncher, Sifon “Best” Iwatt, will battle Saheed Azeez, for the national super flyweight title.

According to the event organisers, Flykite Productions, the festive edition will also feature live music performances by A-list Afrobeats artists. “The December editions of GOtv Boxing Night have always been a carnival of music and Boxing.

“This year won’t be an exception, as we will be having musical performances by some top afrobeats artists at the venue. The artists will be announced once the deals are sealed,” said the Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, Jenkins Alumona.

Also scheduled for the night is a national bantamweight challenge bout between Arabambi Ojo and Ibrahim “Golden Boy” Opeyemi.

In the national light welterweight category, Ayanfe Adeoye will face Ahmed Ganiyu, while Abdulafeez “Big Name” Osoba and Christopher Ucheji, will trade punches in a national super welterweight challenge fight.