Birthday: Dafinone hails Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom at 80

By Paul Olayemi

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, celebrates His Royal Majesty, Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso Abe I, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, on the momentous occasion of his 80th birthday Anniversary.

The senator commended the exemplary leadership and dedicated service that HRM Sideso Abe I has provided to the people of Uvwie Kingdom, the Urhobo Nation, and Delta State.

He also expressed admiration for HRM Sideso Abe I’s achievements and the stability he has brought to the Uvwie Kingdom, highlighting the monarch’s inclusive leadership style and wisdom, which have made him a shining example for others to follow.

Senator Dafinone added that he has witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of HRM Sideso Abe’s dedicated service. Acknowledging his invaluable contributions to Uvwie Kingdom and Delta State as a whole.

Senator Ede Dafinone thanked God for making the monarch achieve such a milestone on earth. And prayed God to continue to grant His Majesty more fruitful years on the throne of his forefathers.

“On behalf of the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I join the great people of Uvwie Kingdom, and indeed the Urhobo Nation to rejoice and celebrate Your Majesty, on your 80th birthday anniversary.

“Sir, not many attain such a milestone in life, but God graciously kept you thus far in good health and sound mind to continue to provide leadership to our people, and we can attest to the fact that your journey on earth has been impactful and that of service to humanity.

“With a career spanning over 30 years at the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, Your Majesty rose through the ranks with distinction, showcasing strong managerial abilities. This experience undoubtedly influenced your approach to leadership, resulting in positive development within your kingdom.

“Since your ascension to the throne as Ovie in 2008, Your Majesty has prioritized promoting peace, education, and community development. Notably, your scholarship program has benefitted over 2,000 students, thereby demonstrating your commitment to investing in the future of our youth.

“Your service as the Chairman of the National Development Summit of Traditional Rulers, contributing to the nation-building process has not gone unnoticed.

“Here, we wish you a happy 80th birthday, Your Majesty, and many more years on the throne.”